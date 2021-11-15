Hoyer Highlights Make It In America Plan Wins in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) unveiled a new video today highlighting a number of long-sought achievements under House Democrats’ Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity , which he has led since launching it in 2010. That year, he initiated the Make It In America plan to promote policies that would restore our nation’s manufacturing sector in the aftermath of the Great Recession. Over the years since then, House Democrats have updated the Make It In America plan to respond to new challenges and opportunities in our economy, focusing on identifying policies that would help businesses create high-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced and making our workforce more competitive so that our workers can access opportunities and attain greater economic security. To watch the video, click here or below:

For more information on how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act implements the goals set forward in the Make It In America plan, click here

As part of that effort, Leader Hoyer and House Democrats traveled across the country in 2017-2018 to engage in a listening tour and hear directly from workers, business owners, innovators, educators, economists, representatives from labor, and entrepreneurs. In those conversations, three key areas came up over and over again as the keys to how people and businesses can Make It In America. Those became the three key components of the Make It In America plan: infrastructure, education, and entrepreneurship.

As part of that effort, Leader Hoyer and House Democrats traveled across the country in 2017-2018 to engage in a listening tour and hear directly from workers, business owners, innovators, educators, economists, representatives from labor, and entrepreneurs. In those conversations, three key areas came up over and over again as the keys to how people and businesses can Make It In America. Those became the three key components of the Make It In America plan: infrastructure, education, and entrepreneurship. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the House passed earlier this month and is now heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law, would implement several of the goals included in the Make It In America plan. Under the key component of infrastructure, this legislation meets the goals set forward in the Make It In America plan to unleash our economy and job creation by repairing and rebuilding our aging infrastructure, and by building the innovative infrastructure of the future. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act not only makes $555 billion worth of new investments in infrastructure, including the expansion of road, rail, and transit networks that will create jobs and modernize our transportation nationwide, but also expands broadband internet access in underserved areas to help more Americans get online and unleash their economic potential. This legislation also includes critical provisions called for by the Make It In America plan to modernize energy infrastructure and expand renewable technology, investing our federal dollars in innovative technologies that work to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also implements goals set by the Make It In America plan in the area of education, including promoting workforce training programs to fill needed skills, and by empowering states to emphasize apprenticeships that promote pathways to career opportunities. The video Leader Hoyer released today outlines the many ways this transformational legislation will help unlock America’s full economic potential and help workers, business owners, and their families Make It In America. To watch the video, click here. For more information on how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act implements the goals set forward in the Make It In America plan, click here.