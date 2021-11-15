Press Releases

11/15/2021

Connecticut DPH Reminds Connecticut Residents About The Process For Contact Tracing In the Event Of A COVID Exposure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov.15, 2021

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

Connecticut Department of Public Health Reminds Connecticut Residents

About The Process For Contact Tracing In the Event Of A COVID Exposure

HARTFORD, Conn.—Officials from the Fairfield Health Department have alerted the Connecticut Department of Public Health that they received 12 calls from Connecticut residents who were instructed to call them regarding an exposure to COVID-19 that occurred on Nov. 2 and 3.

None of these individuals were residents of Fairfield or reported spending time in Fairfield. Additionally, none of these individuals were in the DPH ContaCT system. The residents all reported receiving a live call from 800-319-7802 telling them that they had been exposed and to call the main number for the Fairfield Health Department to complete their contact tracing—there was no personal information requested. The phone number does not accept incoming calls and an internet search indicates that this number has been associated with similar notifications/scams in the past.

DPH has verified that these messages did not originate in its systems and the sources of these calls cannot be traced. The DPH team is contacting other local health department contact tracing leads to see if they have received similar calls.

Connecticut residents are reminded that contact tracers from the local and state health department will be in touch with you if you test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. You will see CT COVID TRACE or the number for your local health department on your caller ID. It is very important that you answer the call.

Protecting Your Information

The information asked of you and provided to you during contact tracing is intended to help you stay safe. Contact tracers will also share information and resources with you on COVID-19 prevention. Contact tracers will never:

· Identify you as the source of information with others in your community.

· Share your personal or medical information, without your permission, to anyone outside of the contact tracing work.

· Give your name or contact information to employers or immigration officials.

· Ask for your social security number or immigration status.

· Ask for credit card information, bank information, or demand any type of payment.

Daily Check-ins

After the initial interview, contact tracers will ask for your consent to conduct daily check-ins to see how you are feeling. You have the choice of participating by phone or by survey through email or text message. Emails will be sent from SVC-Covid19@ct.gov and text messages will be sent from (855) 670-0299 . If you decide not to participate by email or text, you will receive daily phone calls from CT COVID TRACE or your local health department.

Published by: Heather Trabal, MD

Heather.Trabal@ct.gov