MDHHS issues RFP for opioid recovery support services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 15, 2021      

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for registered Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) to provide recovery support services.

The purpose of the Recovery Support Services competitive 2022 program is to expand recovery support center services or recovery community center services at RCOs for individuals seeking long-term recovery from substance use disorders. RCOs are independent, non-profit organizations led and governed by representatives of local communities of recovery. To be eligible to apply for this funding, applicant agencies must be registered with the Association of Recovery Community Organizations at Faces and Voices of Recovery.

The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will expand services as described above -- prioritizing recovery support navigation, recovery outreach education and recovery activities and events.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator which include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

The eight-month award period begins Feb. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award approximately $1,200,000, with a maximum of $150,000 for a single applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Behavioral Hlth and Dev Dis Adm Standard" link and selecting the "RSSC-2022" grant program.

