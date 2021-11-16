BOOK RELEASE: "ELEVEN DAYS TO THE PROMISED LAND"

Exciting untold stories about America's greatest celebrities The photo wall at Jimmy Weston's, NYC's hottest night club for two decades

UNTOLD BEHIND THE SCENES STORIES ON NYC'S SWINGING NIGHT CLUB CELEBRITY YEARS

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nov. 16, 2021 (New York City, NY) - The untold behind-the-scenes true stories about many of the greatest celebrities in modern American culture and history have come to life in a new book by a Greek immigrant who came to the U.S. and worked his way into the heart of New York City’s glittering night club scene as one of the city’s foremost celebrity confidants and fixers.

Read about how Frank Sinatra fed the homeless and saved a cocaine addict’s life, how “Monday Night Football” was launched, how Richard Nixon was comforted after his resignation, how Woody Allen’s musical career was redirected, how mafia bosses jostled for Sinatra’s reserved Table 17, and so many more behind the scenes stories about many of America’s most famous celebrities.

Dino Pavlou’s autobiographical “Eleven Days to the Promised Land” tells these stories as no one has. From the world’s first Cold War battles against Communism in his war-torn Greek homeland, to his shock at the open racism of the 1950s South, to mingling and befriending the pinnacle of America’s film, television, sports, and war hero culture, Pavlou tells a uniquely American story about achieving the American Dream, taking him far beyond anything he or anyone else could have ever imagined.

Read the inside stories he shares for the first time about Sammy Davis, Jr., Johnny Carson, Jackie Kennedy, Gregory Peck, Muhammad Ali, Anthony Quinn, George Steinbrenner, Mabel Mercer, Milton Berle, Bob Hope, Don Rickles, Kirk Douglas, Audie Murphy, Shirley MacLaine, John Gotti and many more.

It’s a trip back in time to the heyday of New York’s swinging nightlife, and of modern America’s never-ending offer of the “promised land” to its newest citizens.

There is no other book that tells it like was, like it is, and like it will always be - Dino Pavlou’s “Eleven Days to the Promised Land” is available now everywhere.

