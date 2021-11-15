Driven and Innovative Discovery Merge to Better Serve Clients Along the Information Lifecycle
Our clients are at the heart of every decision we make and combining the expertise of these organizations offers our clients the best resources to create tailored solutions to achieve their goals.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven, Inc. (“Driven”) and Innovative Discovery, LLC (“ID”) announced today that the two companies have merged, creating an end-to-end provider of services across the information lifecycle, including information governance, eDiscovery, and managed review. The combined company will initially operate under the name Innovative Driven and will feature world-class consultants, subject-matter experts, and technology professionals, offering legal, corporate, and government clients a range of services and solutions to support their ever-evolving data management needs.
— Kimothy Taylor
“Our clients are at the heart of every move and decision we make and combining the expertise of these two organizations offers our clients the absolute best resources to create tailored solutions to achieve their goals,” said Kim Taylor, the Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Discovery who will continue as CEO of the combined company. “Our highly sought-after FedRAMP authorization, coupled with our SSAE 18, ISO-9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications allow us to provide clients with top-notch security and industry-leading subject-matter expertise - more so than ever before.”
Ozzy Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Driven, said, “Driven and Innovative Discovery are highly complementary businesses which share a similar goal of providing exceptional service to our clients. Together, we will provide a robust service offering, supported by premier talent and technological capabilities.” Mr. Jimenez will serve as a board director and investor in the combined company.
Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC (“Silver Oak”), a private equity firm and majority shareholder of ID, will remain the majority shareholder of the combined company. Greg Barr, Managing Partner of Silver Oak, said, “We are excited to partner with management of Driven and ID and support the merger of two great companies with strong growth track records and commitments to client service. The combined business will leverage best practices from each to create a differentiated platform well-positioned for continued growth.”
About Driven
Driven is a leading provider of eDiscovery and data management services. The company ranked at the top of Chambers and Partners’ list for the past three years for eDiscovery firms in the U.S., the legal industry’s premier award for performance and services. Driven is one of the only eDiscovery companies to win ISO-9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, demonstrating best practices in security and quality.
About Innovative Discovery
Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. ID’s team of experienced data experts works closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to manage data and mitigate risk effectively and efficiently. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help win your case. Innovative Discovery has been FedRAMP authorized since 2018.
About Silver Oak Services Partners Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare services companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak makes control investments in leading services businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle.
