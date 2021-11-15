Ramsey County hearing location changed

Please be advised that all scheduled hearings for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, that are normally held at the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center will now be held at the Ramsey County Courthouse in courtroom #1. Defendants who are currently inmates will be seen from the Law Enforcement Center, but anybody NOT in custody should report to the third floor of the Ramsey County Courthouse located at 524 4th Ave NE; Devils Lake North Dakota.
