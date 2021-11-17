Recently Published Book Shares Authors Who Are on a Mission to Redefine Success
The author's motivation for becoming a co-author of “Success Codes” was primarily to inspire people to take their power back from conditioned beliefs about success.
The book become a bestseller in 5 countries, 14 categories and won the International Impact Book Award for Personal Growth & Development.
The true definition of success is always individual, authentic, and ever-evolving. It doesn't matter how big or small our mission appears to us; it's part of the great unfolding.”COPENHAGEN, CENTRAL DENMARK REGION, DENMARK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a mission to redefine success, 22 women leaders collaborated in the co-authorship of the new book “Success Codes,” released by Exalted Publishing House on September 3, 2021. The book become a bestseller in 5 countries, 14 categories and won the International Impact Book Award for Personal Growth & Development.
— Diana Poulsen
Author Diana Poulsen, Founder at The Flair Academy, Embodiment Coach, and Conscious Business Mentor chose to share her story on the Core Elements of Embodied Success. She invites the reader on a journey through the five elements: earth, water, air, fire, and space, and her own story of transformation.
Hundreds of studies have shown that there is no direct correlation between income – past a certain level – and happiness or emotional well-being. Nevertheless, most people picture success as a combination of owning a house, claiming a career ladder, stable income, and having a few weeks of vacation in the desired destination. Often, these external achievements without inner alignment can lead to burnout, anxiety and, disconnection from the true self and beloved ones.
Author Diana Poulsen shares her story of transition from a corporate lifestyle to being a business owner and defining her life on her terms: “I quit my job and embarked on a journey of rediscovery to live in alignment with my true self. It is incredible how many conditioned layers of beliefs I discovered, how many patterns and habits had to leave my system, and how many old wounds came to the surface.”
The author openly shares the challenges of her transition process and provides an easy-to-follow structure to infuse the five elements to our career life: “Coming back to the core elements is my way to uncover the secrets of embodied success and following your flow in life.” You can read more about her personal story on her personal website.
Currently based in Denmark, Author Diana Poulsen gives a piece of advice to the readers who might feel that the old definition of success is not aligned with their newly founded awareness about their life's work and personal life. Her motivation for becoming a co-author of “Success Codes” was primarily to inspire people to take their power back from conditioned beliefs about success. She believes that is never too late to change your life, career path, and relationship patterns.
“The true definition of success is always individual, authentic, and ever-evolving. It doesn't matter how big or small our mission appears to us; it's part of the great unfolding. It can be raising a healthy-conscious family, becoming a healer, a sustainable architect, an activist driving change, a designer making comfortable clothes, or teaching and coaching people,” said Poulsen.
Find more information on the Flair Academy website.
Success Codes can be found on Amazon.
Diana Poulsen
The Flair Academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other