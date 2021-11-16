MEXC Global Launching Solana Dashboard Project SonarWatch on M-Day
MEXC Global, one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges, is listing Solana-based project SonarWatch on its M-Day Program today (Nov 16)SINGAPORE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC Global, one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges, is listing Solana-based project SonarWatch on its M-Day Program today (November 16), giving users the chance to win $SONAR tokens in the project as the exchange continues to build a strong partnership with the Solana ecosystem.
SonarWatch allows Solana users and investors to see at a glance their investments, yield farms and token prices, it also includes an NFT creator tool, as well as allowing digital art collectors to view their collectibles.
It provides a simple and easy to read overview of a wallet’s investments, allowing users to view how their accounts have tracked over time, as well as their liquidity and leverage positions.
Despite only launching in April, it already has a strong community, boasting more than 25k followers across Discord and Twitter.
SonarWatch is powered by the Solana blockchain. Using the Solana network means SonarWatch users can enjoy fast and cheap transactions, at a fraction of the cost of the gas fees inherent with the Ethereum network.
The SonarWatch listing follows MEXC Global’s continued support of the Solana blockchain. MEXC Global is committed to supporting the Solana ecosystem, and will be adding more Solana pairings in the future.
M-Day is MEXC Global’s platform for listing innovative digital assets for its customers.
By listing SonarWatch on MEXC Global, the exchange is following its outstanding track record of listing some of the cryptocurrency world’s biggest projects before any other exchanges, demonstrating the exchange team’s skill at spotting blockchain’s ‘next big’ project.
Grow the ecosystem
“We are very happy to collaborate with an exchange like MEXC Global and we are looking forward to being listed on this platform. Thanks to this, we are getting closer to our goal of becoming the landing page for Solana's DeFi,” said Olivier Baurain, the founder of SonarWatch.
Katherine Deng, Vice President of MEXC Global, who is also the founder of MEXC Pioneer, said the team was proud to be offering users the chance to benefit from listing SonarWatch on M-Day.
“M-Day gives users the chance to participate in discounted token sales of new and exciting projects like Sonar, while also giving them an opportunity to win awards,” she said.
“We pride ourselves on giving our users the best projects before anyone else. Time after time we have shown ourselves to be the proving ground for new tokens before they are listed elsewhere. We’re pioneering in our support of the benefits decentralization can bring to the world, and we want to give our customers the chance to get involved before anyone else.”
Investors who join during the snapshot period are entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a ticket to allow them to buy the newly-listed tokens at a discounted price, by trading or holding the MX token.
The details of the draw are below:
*Activity token quantity, 1.5m
*$MX snapshot period, November 17 from 00:00 hrs to November 21 23:59 hrs (UTC)
*Subscription period, November 22 00:00-07:00 hrs (UTC)
*Listing time 10am (UTC)
