Gazprom’s gas supplies to Germany and Italy already exceeding last year’s totals

November 15, 2021, 15:05

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 445 billion cubic meters of gas in the period from January 1 through November 15 of 2021. This is 15.2 per cent (or 58.8 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

The Company ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 16.5 per cent (or by 29.6 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

Gazprom increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 164.8 billion cubic meters, which is 8.3 per cent (or 12.7 billion cubic meters) higher than the figure for the same period of 2020.

Specifically, the Company increased its gas supplies to Turkey (+98.1 per cent), Germany (+19.6 per cent), Italy (+18.3 per cent), Romania (+247.1 per cent), Serbia (+92.9 per cent), Bulgaria (+48.2 per cent), Poland (+7.3 per cent), Greece (+13.7 per cent), Slovenia (+53.3 per cent), and Finland (+10.8 per cent).

Such major European consumers of Russian gas as Germany and Italy have now joined the list of countries (namely, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia) whose gas imports from Gazprom are already exceeding the totals for the year 2020.

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline are growing. Since early this month, they have been topping Gazprom's daily contractual obligations by over 30 per cent every day. For instance, on November 7, supplies as requested by China hit a new peak, exceeding the Company's daily contractual obligations by 35.4 per cent.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, underground gas storage facilities in Europe were filled to 74 per cent of their capacity as of November 13, with working gas inventories lagging behind last year's by 19.5 billion cubic meters. As much as 6.6 per cent of the amount of gas injected during the summer period has already been withdrawn from the facilities.

Notably, five daily records for withdrawal of gas from Europe's UGS facilities were broken between November 1 and 5, marking all-time highs for these dates in many years of observation. The biggest record was set on November 3 at 345.2 million cubic meters.

The inventories in Ukraine's UGS facilities are 37 per cent (or 10.3 billion cubic meters) below the level of last year.

Gazprom continues to inject its gas into five European UGS facilities.