You'll never work alone – AdCoach Germany launches the international Event Master Course in a team mode

The international EVENT MASTER COURSE is available on eventmasterbook.com (Copyrights: AdCoach Academy, Germany)

Professional event management training for marketing/event teams has never been easier – with the new Event Master Course double license.

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of the EventMasterBook.com platform in September 2021, the new knowledge hub for international Event Management is now offering its highly regarded Event Master Course in a team mode (1+1 access codes for 1 course fee).

The Event Master Course, an inspiring event management online seminar by AdCoach Academy Germany (adcoach.de), is a masterclass for professional event planning and live marketing. The online course (exclusively available via EventMasterBook.com) is aimed to Event Managers worldwide who are in charge of planning and organizing Corporate / Business Events for their company, association, marketing agency or local authority. 14 step-by-step video tutorials guide the course attendees through the best practices of modern Event Management. 42 detailed checklists and templates provide great assistance for planning and managing upcoming event projects, even after the Event Management online course (eLearning / self-paced training) is completed.

The Management of Business Events (e.g. networking events, product presentations, brand experience show events, etc.) is a very complex field of work that one single person can rarely handle. That's why the AdCoach Event Master Course is now available in a "double pack". The new 1(+1) license model is ideal for senior event managers who want to coach their junior managers at the same time, or for remote teams consisting of two (or more) event managers at different company locations working on a joint event project. In addition to the double pack, any number of individual licenses can be ordered.

All information on the 24/7 accessible Event Master Course can be found at: https://eventmasterbook.com/online-seminar-event-management

Contact:
Eventmasterbook.com by AdCoach Academy, Germany
Head of Training: Monika Monzel
E-Mail: info@eventmasterbook.com
Fon: +49 221 92042410
Web: https://eventmasterbook.com

Monika Monzel
AdCoach UG
+49 221 92042410
email us here

You'll never work alone – AdCoach Germany launches the international Event Master Course in a team mode

Contact
Monika Monzel
AdCoach UG
+49 221 92042410
Company/Organization
AdCoach UG
Richmodstrasse 6
Koeln, 50667
Germany
+49 221 92042410
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AdCoach® is an international operating consulting and training company based in Cologne, Germany. The focus is on marketing consulting, marketing seminars, workshops, inhouse trainings and elearning. The Consulting Unit was founded in 2001, the AdCoach Marketing Academy was established as an additional business unit of AdCoach. Today, the list of clients is quite considerable, ranging from global B2B / B2C companies to international agency networks. Get more information on: https://www.adcoach.de/About/en.html

AdCoach UG - Marketing Consulting & Academy, Germany

