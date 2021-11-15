You'll never work alone – AdCoach Germany launches the international Event Master Course in a team mode

About

AdCoach® is an international operating consulting and training company based in Cologne, Germany. The focus is on marketing consulting, marketing seminars, workshops, inhouse trainings and elearning. The Consulting Unit was founded in 2001, the AdCoach Marketing Academy was established as an additional business unit of AdCoach. Today, the list of clients is quite considerable, ranging from global B2B / B2C companies to international agency networks. Get more information on: https://www.adcoach.de/About/en.html

AdCoach UG - Marketing Consulting & Academy, Germany