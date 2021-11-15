Rapper and Entrepreneur Master P Joins Board of Directors of Automated Grading Systems
In an industry first, AGS uses artificial intelligence to grade collectible cards in the $5 billion industryHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and entrepreneur Master P has joined the board of directors of Automated Grading Systems (AGS), the first company in the card grading industry to use artificial intelligence to grade collectible cards, disrupting the traditional model of human review and card grading.
“Watching Master P evolve from the biggest rapper in the game, to dominating the entertainment industry, to now being an extremely successful entrepreneur, I am honored to have him on board the AGS team as a partner,” said Alex Aleksandrovski, the CEO of AGS. “With his experience and leadership, we are in a great position to take over the collectibles and sports card market.”
“I am proud to join the AGS board of directors. The collectible card industry is a $5 billion industry and growing quarter over quarter. Taking human error out of the grading system and using technology provides authenticity and transparency to all. This is a game changer,” said Master P, also known as Percy Miller.
Using AI, AGS provides consumers accurate and fully transparent grading metrics, unlike the current leaders in the industry. Launched in late June at the Collector-A-Con convention in Frisco, Texas, the Staten Island-based company introduced both their AGS mobile app that allows collectors around the world to instantly pre-grade their own cards through artificial intelligence software and their RoboGrading technology.
With advanced technology and AI capabilities, AGS provides an inexpensive approach to changing the way collectors can easily grade their own cards at home and submit for RoboGrading, where a scanner looks for microscopic scratches, print lines, surface composition and other details in a card that can easily be missed by the best of graders.
AGS recently performed live AI grading at the $1 million charity box-break event called “Pokémon Saves The World” in Las Vegas, which was headlined by DJ, music producer and influencer Steve Aoki, and the world’s biggest Pokémon card collector, Gary “King Pokémon” Haase. It was the chance for card collectors from around the world to see RoboGrading and AGS’ AI technology in action
For more information about Automated Grading Systems, visit agscard.com.
Automated Grading Systems can also be followed on Facebook at @agscard and on Instagram and Twitter at @agsgrading.
