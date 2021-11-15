India Exotic Vegetables Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

India Exotic Vegetables Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the india exotic vegetables market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Exotic Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the India exotic vegetables market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Exotic vegetables refer to vegetables cultivated in their non-native lands. Their seeds are mainly imported and grown in favorable climatic and weather conditions. They are also commercially cultivated in greenhouses and net or poly houses and retailed at higher prices than native vegetables. Some commonly available exotic vegetables include broccoli, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, baby corn, bell peppers, etc. They are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, fibers, antioxidants, etc., and can aid in managing weight and numerous medical ailments. These vegetables can be consumed raw or used in multicuisine dishes, salads, curries, soups, garnishes, etc.

The expanding food and beverage industry in India is among the key factors driving the exotic vegetables market. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards international cuisines are further providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, cafés, quick service restaurants, fine-dine establishments, etc., are also experimenting with exotic vegetables to offer their consumers unique and authentic dishes and delicacies. Besides this, the increasing consumer participation in home-cooking activities for social gatherings and events is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising demand for vegetables with high nutritional value and the growing utilization of innovative hydroponics technologies for sustainable cultivation of exotic vegetables will further continue to catalyze their market growth in India over the forecasted period.

India Exotic Vegetables Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india exotic vegetables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india exotic vegetables market on the basis of variety, sector, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Variety:

• Mushrooms-Button

• Sweet Corn

• Baby Potatoes

• Cherry Tomatoes

• Broccoli

• Coloured Capsicum

• Zucchini

• Lettuce

• Purple Cabbage

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised Sector

• Unorganised Sector

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Unorganised Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

