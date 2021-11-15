Horizon Oasis FZ LLC is set to guide SMEs through the blockchain revolution
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The burgeoning start-up founded by Cristian Carmona, Horizon Oasis, has not only succeed in claiming a spot in the competitive Fintech industry, but it is spearheading the blockchain revolution with their innovative products, tailored to diverse industries, from telecom to manufacturing. Horizon Oasis, has stood out from inception for their bespoke solutions and a case-by-case approach, walking their customers through best solutions for their business challenges.
Horizon Oasis and its origins
Carmona, a Spanish Fintech entrepreneur, who was familiar with blockchain, embarked in this venture after identifying the untapped potential of applying this promising technology to various sectors. Carmona as a blockchain expert, was aware that Crypto was only the tip of the iceberg for Blockchain; Finance, telecom, supply chain, gaming to name a few, all could apply the technology to improve processes, so in 2019 decided to set Horizon Oasis LLC offices in Dubai, as a tool to help corporations achieve their true potential by implementing cutting edge solutions.
Blockchain a revolutionary technology
The world is witnessing a digital revolution the likes it saw with the dawn of the internet. The decentralization of finances and databases is going to revolutionize the way we interact with each other, and it is still in its infancy. Bitcoin, the decentralized coin without government backing, has taken the world by storm. Electronic money without more centralized backing than raw computing power, that has experimented an appreciation never seen before by any asset class. Nevertheless, it took time for the public to assimilate the concept, the cryptocurrency has gone from a refugee for dubious activities with which no serious organization wanted to have anything to do with, to the corner stone of a completely new industry worth currently shy of 3 trillion USD. This sheer size and growth potential has changed the minds of financial institutions and companies alike, which have started acquisition programs or payment channels to connect with this new public, and benefit from the new opportunities.
The technology that lies at the core of this new industry is the blockchain, a protocol for storing information in a decentralized and consensual way, increasing traceability and security of the blockchain data. Ultimately, removing the need for oversight from third parties and ultimately, trust.
Blockchain for everyone
Crypto currency is just a hint of what blockchain will bring. Supply chain, IP, gaming, real estate, payments, lending and borrowing, the new concept of metaverses, are just some of the use cases that can benefit from the use of blockchain, and Carmona with Horizon Oasis is hand on hand with his clients to develop solutions that harness these benefits.
The team of engineers and developers at Horizon Oasis, with Carmona at its forefront, are focused on working at the frontier of the technology, exploring all the potential new applications of blockchain and working together with their customers to offer them cutting edge solutions tailored to their own needs. Applications that ultimately will change the way we currently interact and exchange value between each other.
Horizon Oasis set to take the industry by storm
The growing demand of experts in this area is the drive force behind the growth of Horizon Oasis. Its engineering, developing and digital marketing team, has been growing steadily since inception, to cope with this demand, to better serve its clients’ needs. Horizon Oasis is placed at an unparallel place to deliver value added to its customers in the most efficient and cost-effective way, which in turn, will make the most of the competitive advantages blockchain can bring.
