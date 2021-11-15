Land Planning And Development Market Focuses On Efficiency By Adopting Drone Technology

Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land planning and development companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage land development projects. Drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote. Some of the typical applications of drones in land development include capturing panoramic images for marketing or communications, earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping and environmental analysis. During land development, the terrain can change daily, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes and accurately gauge the progress. Drones can help in collecting the data and keep project managers informed of the project's progress and help them to make better decisions.

The global land planning and development market size is expected to grow from $108.64 billion in 2020 to $116.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The land planning and development market is expected to reach $173.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential buildings, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the land planning and development market during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global land planning and development market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global land planning and development market.

Major players covered in the global land planning and development industry are Crown Holdings, Daniel, Halpern Enterprises, Holder Properties, Jacoby.

TBRC’s global land planning and development market report is segmented by type into residential land planning and development, commercial and institutional land planning and development, industrial land planning and development, by ownership into chained, standalone.

