Services to Buildings and Dwellings Market Report 2025: Growth Drivers and Key Trends Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Services to Buildings and Dwellings Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Worth?

The market size for services to buildings and dwellings has experienced a significant expansion in the past years. It is projected to further increase from $1097.82 billion in 2024 to $1200.4 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The rise during the historic period can be traced back to factors like the surge in construction and real estate, urbanization, increase in population, and property ownership.

The market size for services related to buildings and residences is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating it will reach $1738.96 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the promotion of sustainability and energy efficiency, the integration of technology, aging infrastructure, as well as remote work and telecommuting. The main trends anticipated during this period encompass intelligent building technologies, restoration and refurbishment due to aging infrastructure, adoption of environment-friendly building practices, and the utilization of property technology (proptech).

What Are The Factors Driving The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market?

The escalating pace of population growth is set to push forward the expansion of the services for buildings and dwellings market. The term population pertains to the total quantity of people inhabiting a particular geographical zone or region during a specific period, embodying a demographic principle applied to determining the magnitude of a community, city, nation, or any other designated area. The purpose is that more residential and commercial properties necessitate maintenance, management, and improved living conditions to house expanding urban populations. To illustrate, in January 2022, the United States Department of Commerce, an executive department based in the US, revealed that the 2022 population size in the US was 332,403,650. This figure marked a 0.21% population increase from 2021. Consequently, the upward trajectory of population growth is fuelling the expansion of the services to buildings and dwellings market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market?

Major players in the Services to Buildings And Dwellings include:

• ABM Industries Inc.

• Rentokil Initial Plc

• BrightView Holdings Inc.

• Rollins Inc.

• ServiceMaster Company LLC

• TruGreen Inc.

• Mitie Group PLC

• Davey Tree Expert Company

• Vonovia SE

• Chemed Corp

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Sector?

Leading corporations in the services to buildings and dwellings market are creating groundbreaking technology such as a low-carbon heating system to provide heat and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Low-Carbon Heating System encompasses technologies and practices that deliver heating solutions while markedly cutting down greenhouse gas emissions, mainly by utilising renewable sources of energy and high-efficiency systems. For instance, the UK government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities in January 2024, initiated a consultation process to decarbonise residential, commercial, and public sector structures with an aim to form new regulations and policies to improve energy efficiency and transition towards low-carbon heating systems. This effort aims to set benchmarks for new constructions, ensuring that they adhere to superior fabric standards and are prepared for zero-carbon. The consultation proposes shifts in building regulations, with a focus on carbon emission reduction and the promotion of clean heat networks. The results are expected to profoundly influence house-builders and property developers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Share?

The services to buildings and dwellingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Exterminating And Pest Control Services, Janitorial Services, Landscaping Services, Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services, Other Services To Buildings And Dwellings

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Governmental, Institutional, Residential, Municipal

Subsegments:

1) By Exterminating And Pest Control Services: Termite Control, Rodent Control, Bed Bug Extermination, Mosquito Control, Wildlife Control

2) By Janitorial Services: General Cleaning Services, Window Cleaning, Floor Care And Carpet Cleaning, Restroom Sanitation, Waste Management

3) By Landscaping Services: Lawn Care And Maintenance, Landscape Design And Installation, Irrigation Services, Tree And Shrub Care, Hardscaping

4) By Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services: Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Stain Removal, Rug Cleaning

5) By Other Services To Buildings And Dwellings: Elevator Maintenance, HVAC Cleaning And Maintenance, Security And Surveillance Services, Moving And Hauling Services, Painting And Renovation Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the market for services to buildings and dwellings. Trailing behind was Asia-Pacific, securing the second-largest position in the market. The report thoroughly covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

