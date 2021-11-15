The Dimension Stone Mining Market Sees Tech Improvements As With Precision Surface Excavation Machines

Dimension Stone Mining Market 2021 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Dimension Stone Mining Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision surface excavation machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust, and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need for a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure. For instance, Vermeer Corporation is the biggest provider of surface excavation machines globally.

The global dimension stone mining market size reached a value of nearly $5.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2020 to $7.61 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The global dimension stone mining market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 and reach $9.73 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global dimension stone mining industry are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc., Heidelberg Cement AG, CRH Plc., Cemex S A B de C V.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dimension stone mining market accounting for 69.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dimension stone mining market will be Africa and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.8% and 11.4% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.8% and 7.0% respectively.

TBRC’s dimension stone mining market report is segmented by type into marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, others.

Granite was the largest segment of the dimension stone mining market segmented by type, accounting for 34.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dimension stone mining market segmented by type at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2025.

The dimension stone mining market report is segmented by type (Marble, Granite, Limestone, Sandstone) and by region. The global dimension stone mining market overview includes forecast market size and growth for the whole market, market segments, and geographies, market trends, market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

