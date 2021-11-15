How Are Collaborations Among Competitors Helping The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Industry?

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies operating in the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market. Companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. For instance, in November 2020, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a US based developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs) announced that it has entered into a worldwide agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc., a US based GMP IPSC manufacturer. With the partnership, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics grants Lonza a non-exclusive right to use their patents related to IPSC generation and Lonza grants FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics expanded use of its non-exclusive license to its innovative Nucleofector™ technology and leverage both companies’ expertise and technologies for the generation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells through licensing agreements. In October 2020, Insitro, Inc., a US based data-driven drug discovery and development company entered into a five-year collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop treatments for neurodegenerative disorders. Through this collaboration, insitro will use its insitro Human (ISH) platform to build induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) derived disease models for ALS and FTD. Bristol Myers Squibb is a US based pharmaceuticals company that manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals and biologics in several therapeutic areas.

Major players covered in the global induced pluripotent stem cell industry are Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte, Fate Therapeutics.

Read More On The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/induced-pluripotent-stem-cell-global-market

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market size reached a value of nearly $2.22 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% since 2015. The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market is expected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2020 to $3.36 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.6%. The iPSC market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 and reach $4.55 billion in 2030.

TBRC’s global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market report is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, others, by application into academic research, drug development and discovery, toxicity screening, regenerative medicine, by end-user into hospitals, research laboratories.

The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market segmented by derived cell type will arise in the fibroblasts segment, which will gain $360.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market segmented by end-user industry will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $393.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market segmented by application will arise in the drug discovery and toxicity studies segment, which will gain $520.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market size will gain the most in the USA at $132.6 million.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market 2021 - By Derived Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic), By Application (Academic Research, Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies, Regenerative Medicine, Gene & Cell Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market overview, forecast induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market size and growth for the whole market, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market segments, and geographies, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market trends, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5197&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2021 - By Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software), By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies, Predictive Toxicology), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Other End Users), By Technology (Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening), By Consumables (Reagents And Media, Cells And Cell Lines, Probes And Labels), By Instruments (Microplates, Microplate Readers, High Throughput Screening, Liquid Handling Systems), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-based-assays-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By End User (Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture), By Application (Vaccination, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Drug Screening And Development, Recombinant Products, Stem Cell Technology, Regenerative Medicine), By Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagents), By Instruments (Cell Culture Vessels, Bioreactors, Biosafety Cabinets, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Centrifuges), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/