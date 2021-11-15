Global Clickstream Analytics Industry Analysis and Statistics - 2026 | Industry Verticals and Top Key Players

Clickstream Analytics Market

The data collection process can be challenging, but according to record, the clickstream analytics market has grown rapidly over the years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in e-commerce and the adoption of mobile technology boost the growth of the global clickstream analytics industry. Conversely, data privacy and cyber security hinder the market growth. In contrast, emerging trend of predictive marketing is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global clickstream analytics industry accounted for $868.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The clickstream analytics industry is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is categorized into software and services. The software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global clickstream analytics industry. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global clickstream analytics industry in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. Conversely, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Key market players in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, Verto Analytics Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Google LLC.

COVID 19 Scenarios:

• The global clickstream analytics industry has not been much affected due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

• The clickstream analytics services have adopted remote working culture to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19.

• In addition, the market has witnessed increased demand from businesses based on online applications.

