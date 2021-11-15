Baby Oral Care Products Market Size 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share, Trends and Forecast

global baby oral care products market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global baby oral care products market size reached US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.46 Billion by 2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Oral care is a set of practices of maintaining a clean mouth and teeth by preventing the onset of dental ailments, such as cavities, tooth decay and other gum diseases. These activities are crucial for babies, especially when they are heading into the teething phase. Some of the most commonly used baby oral care commodities include specially designed toothpaste, tooth massager, teether, and the long bristle toothbrush.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Baby Oral Care Products Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of oral decay problems and the increasing consciousness amongst the people regarding early childhood caries (ECC) are primarily driving the global baby oral care products market. Moreover, the rising demand for innovative oral care commodities like cavity protection toothpaste and organic care products is fueling the market growth. Other factors, such as rising urbanization, particularly in developing regions, the increasing spending capacity of consumers and the emergence of value-added products in various nations, are creating a positive outlook in the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Pigeon, and Unilever.

The report has segmented on the basis of Product, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Product

1. Toothpaste

2. Toothbrush

3. Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Departmental Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Segmentation by Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

