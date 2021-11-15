Lobster Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-26

Lobster Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the lobster market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster’s aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.

The rising consumer health awareness has led to an increasing shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, which is driving the lobster market. Furthermore, the easy availability of frozen, canned, and vacuum-packed variants and the elevating consumer inclination towards seafood products are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing penetration of cross-continental food trends and the increasing consumption of lobsters in exotic cuisines are further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the expanding hospitality sector has led to a rise in demand for lobsters across restaurants and hotels, which is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Species:

American Lobster

Spiny Lobster

Rock Lobster

European Lobster

Market Breakup by Weight:

5 – 0.75 lbs

76 – 3.0 lbs

Over 3 lbs

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Lobster

Lobster Tail

Lobster Meat

Lobster Claw

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Others

