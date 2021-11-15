Park University Appoints Yira Brimage to Lead Gilbert (Ariz.) Campus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yira Brimage has been appointed to serve as the vice president of Park University’s Gilbert (Ariz.) Campus, effective today.
In her role as vice president, Brimage holds the top leadership position for the University’s Gilbert Campus and she will be a member of the University’s executive leadership team. She will be responsible for leading the strategic growth and operations of the campus, including academic programming, market development, community relations, fundraising, enrollment growth, student services, student academic support, student engagement, and athletic program development and growth.
Most recently, Brimage has been the principal and owner of Brimage Consulting in Tucson, Ariz., which specializes in working with educational, health care and small businesses to prepare their workforces with competency-based skill development.
Brimage is not a stranger to higher education in Arizona. For nearly four years (August 2014 to June 2018) she served as vice president of student affairs and engagement at Pima Community College’s downtown campus in Tucson. She also served a variety of roles with Maricopa Community Colleges for 14 years, including vice president of student affairs at Phoenix College from 2010-14, and associate dean of enrollment services (2000-05), dean of student affairs (2005-09) and acting vice president of student affairs (2009-10) at Scottsdale Community College. Brimage began her career in higher education at Arizona State University, serving nine years in undergraduate admissions for various campuses, as well as in student affairs for the ASU East (now Polytechnic) Campus.
She has been active in the Tucson community, having served as a liaison with the Tucson Urban League and Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and as a board member with the University of Arizona Campus Christian Center, Wesley Fontera, Paiute Neighborhood Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chandler-Gilbert (Ariz.) Arc. Brimage is also a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.
Brimage is working to earn her Doctorate of Education degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University (expected to graduate in Spring 2022), following the completion and successful defense of her dissertation on “Latina Leadership in Community College.” She earned a Master of Education degree in educational leadership and policy studies from NAU and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and communications from ASU.
Brad Biles
