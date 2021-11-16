Wild Horse Eco-Tourism comes to Northern CA - Just 15-miles East of the Interstate 5 Corridor
A family band of native species American wild horses is seen symbiotically reducing wildfire fuels off a forest floor, making the trees more fire resistant. Photo: William E. Simpson II
A family of wild horses that lives in a remote forest have symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, which is protecting a forest of champion old-growth conifirs against catastrophic wildfire. Excess fuel loading causing abnormally hot wildfire that kills eve
Klamath Ranch Resort - RV Park formally launched their Wild Horse eco-tourism opportunity. This luxury RV Park is a convenient base for a wild horse adventure.
Free-roaming wild horses and other wildlife regularly visit Klamath Ranch Resort RV Park and the local herd's home-range is in the nearby mountain meadows, providing exceptional opportunities for our guests to see, photograph and, occasionally experience them close-up under our published guidelines (‘Wild Horse Encounters – Dos and Don’ts’).
"The local wild horses have become a drawing-attraction for visitors to our RV Park over the years. Some of our clients return annually just to see the wild horses!
This in-turn has created new commerce for our RV Park and for other local businesses who serve our guests with supplies and services creating a revenue stream and jobs, all stemming from the presence of our majestic wild horses." said Tammy Madden who manages the Klamath Resort and RV Park.
Brief History of Our Local Wild Horse Herd
Our local herd of wild horses lives in the mountains 15-miles east of Hornbrook CA. This herd can be traced back to the days of the 18th century gold-miners, stagecoaches and battles between the U.S. Calvary and the local native American tribe (Shasta Nation). The oldest local news publishers, journals and ranchers in the area cite herd size in the hundreds during that period.
The famous local cowboy George T. Wright, who lived in the present-day Soda Mountain Wilderness Area, often wrote in his personal journal about the local wild horses and his love of them, which today are considered ‘feral’ by some people. Nevertheless, the local herd, has long-established habitat across the nearby local open-range which is primarily privately-owned lands in Siskiyou County. The herd is privately managed using low-impact methods, which allow them to remain as unmolested and as natural as possible. The local herd consists of various types of horses, including; Appaloosa, Paint, Iberian and Kiger horses.
Klamath Ranch Resort & RV Park Northern California
ON THE BEAUTIFUL KLAMATH RIVER
The Klamath Ranch Resort / Blue Heron RV Park features paved streets with large concrete pads and patios. All sites are full hook-up, including 20/30/50 amp electric, water and sewer. Beautiful restroom/shower/laundry facility. Most sites face the beautiful Klamath River.
Klamath Ranch Resort Amenities
- Full hookups (electric, water, sewer) with 50 amp electrical
- 70′ X 35′ concrete pads and patio
- Paved streets
- Free WiFi
- River front sites with exceptional river views
- Beautiful restroom, bath house and laundry facility
- Lots of grass and green areas
- Big Rigs welcome
- Secure Dog Park for big and small dogs
Local Attractions Include
- Wild Horse and wildlife watching/photography
- Fish the banks of the Klamath River or Iron Gate Reservoir
- Float Trips
- Fishing
- Golfing
- Hiking, Biking and Bird Watching
- Snow Skiing at beautiful Mt. Ashland Ski Park, just a few miles away
- Water-Skiing
About: Klamath Ranch Resort & RV Park:
https://www.klamathranchresort.com
*Wild horses come and go as they please at our RV Park which is located just south of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and the Soda Mountain Wilderness areas.
As such, we cannot guarantee wild horses or any wildlife will be in, or immediately around our RV Park at any given time. However, the core habitat for our local wild horses is just a few miles up Copco Road from our RV Park, and wild horses and other wildlife are often seen from Copco Road in the area of Iron Gate and Copco Lakes. As with any wildlife viewing opportunities, the RV Park has no control when any wildlife may be present in the immediate area or in the RV Park itself. Wildlife viewing is also subject to reservation availability and weather conditions.
Please check-out the award-winning micro-documentary 'Wild Horses' in the press release, and at our website, which showcases a few of our local wild horses.
Please ask about our local guide services. Thank You!
Tammy Madden
Klamath Ranch Resort
+1 530-475-3270
reservations@klamathranchresort.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Some of the local wild horses that range in the area