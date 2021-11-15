The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise Returns
Original Orlando Tours’ Holiday Classic Returns December 1#
You just can’t get any more immersed into the spirit of Christmas than sailing under starlight skies while listening to the sounds of the season and taking in the beautiful Christmas lights!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Orlando Tours, Orlando’s top-rated and family-owned local tour company, has announced the return of The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise, the company’s Central Florida holiday tradition. Tours depart from the docks of East Morse Street in Winter Park, beginning Wednesday, December 1.
— Rich Bradley, President & CEO
“You just can’t get any more immersed into the spirit of Christmas than sailing under starlight skies while listening to the sounds of the season and taking in the beautiful Christmas lights,” explained Original Orlando Tours President & CEO Rich Bradley. “The journey is a magical, relaxing evening of music and fellowship, incorporating all the senses of the Christmas season!”
Tours last approximately 90 minutes and leave promptly at 6:30pm on selected dates from the docks at 312 East Morse Boulevard in Winter Park, Florida. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings of T’was the Night Before Christmas and the Christmas story, while guests glide along the calm waters of several Winter Park lakes. Each guest also receives a gift bag with holiday treats, including from Orlando’s new DOLCE restaurant, and baked by Master Baker Jillian Hopke from Holiday Wars on The Food Network.
“We, and many of our guests and friends, look forward to this Christmas tradition,” said Sarah Bradley, General Manager of Original Orlando Tours. “We have had booking requests since June, so we anticipate this will sell out quickly once again.”
Dates and seating are extremely limited.
Most tickets are priced at $65 each and are available exclusively online at www.OriginalOrlando.com as of 9:00am EST Monday, November 15. Guests can also join a waiting list for nights which are already sold out in the event of any cancellations, also found on the Original Orlando Tours website.
For more information, email info@OriginalOrlando.com.
