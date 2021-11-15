Automotive Sidelite Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The windows that do not open and that are installed immediately in front or behind the operational windows are called the quarter glass.

Windows in a vehicle that are not the windshield or backlight are called sidelite. Some people refer to these windows as the roll-downs (or roll-ups), as these are the windows that can be opened and closed by a mechanism that allows them to slide up and down. The windows that do not open and that are installed immediately in front or behind the operational windows are called the quarter glass. Sidelights (sometimes called parking lights) are usually contained in the same headlight unit as normal headlights and full beams both front corners of car. Owing to increase in trade barri

ers, the demand for automobiles is likely to increase, which is expected to boost the growth of the automotive sidelite market during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Guardian Industries, and Atul Automotive Safety Glass Industries

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Some of the factors that boost the growth of the global automotive sidelite market are increase in use of sidelight as parking light and rise in applications of automotive sideline. However, low familiarity of engineers in advanced plastic glazing and high cost of polycarbonate are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of polycarbonate glazing applications such as windshields and polycarbonate usage to remove blind spot area-A-pillar are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecasting period.

The automotive sidelite market trends are as follows:

Increase in use of sidelight as parking light

The sidelight is considered as the parking light, which serves as an alternative to the dipped beam headlight. Moreover, drivers turn on their sidelights when it is dark or cloudy and the natural lighting is low, but not dark enough to turn on their dipped beams. Hence, increase in usage of sidelight for various purposes is expected to boost the automotive sidelight market in the forecasting period.

Increase in applications of automotive sidelite

Sidelight finds its application in windshield, backlite, rear quarter glass, and side & rear-view mirrors. It serves various purposes of parking light & dipped beam headlights in different situations, which is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, sidelite is the largest and fastest-growing smart glass application in the automotive smart lighting market. It provides more control to the user to manage the lighting of the vehicle as per the requirements. Therefore, surge in demand for luxurious vehicles across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the automotive sidelite market during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive sidelite market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive sidelite market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive sidelite market scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

