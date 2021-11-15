Retail Industry To Augment The Demand for Wi-Fi Electronic Shelf Label Over The Assessment Period
Electronic shelf label market to record skyrocketing CAGR growth at 21.5% and the sales of electronic shelf label to surpass US$ 1,700 Million by end of 2026.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with growing digitization in the retail sector continue to influence the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Persistent growth in the retail sector has resulted in a meteoric expansion of retail outlets, particularly supermarkets and hypermarkets across key developed and emerging economies worldwide.
Fact.MR foresees that the demand for electronic shelf label is projected to expand at a stellar pace with a period of forecast, 2018-2026. Sales of electronic shelf label are estimated to cross US$ 1,700 Mn by end of 2026 on the back of surging growth in the retail sector worldwide, says the report.CAGR of 21.5% in terms of value throughout the Forecast.
There is a direct correlation between several macroeconomic factors, most notably increasing urbanization, growth in GDP per capita and economic growth, and overall sales of goods and commodities, which is likely to fuel the demand for electronic shelf label. Moreover, expanding retail infrastructure is likely to offer potential growth avenues for manufacturers of electronic shelf label in the forthcoming years.
The Demand analysis of Electronic Shelf Label Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Electronic Shelf Label Market across the globe.
Key Players
Pricer AB
Altierre Corporation
SES-imagotag
DisplayData Ltd.
Solum Co. Ltd.
Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.
Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd.,
Market Segmentation
The research report on electronic shelf label market covers a detailed segmentation covering every facet of the electronic shelf label market providing a holistic view for the reader.
The report on electronic shelf label market includes analysis on every segments of the market that have an impact on the overall growth.
The electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of product type, by technology, by application and region.
Analysis on various products such as LCDs, E-Ink and others has been complied in the report.
The application areas of electronic shelf label such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores and pharmacies have also been highlighted.
Assessment on various technologies such as ZigBee, BLE, Wi-Fi and others is included in the study. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the World (ROW).
A comprehensive estimate of the Electronic Shelf Label market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Electronic Shelf Label during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Electronic Shelf Label.
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
The Market survey of Electronic Shelf Label offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Electronic Shelf Label, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Electronic Shelf Label Market across the globe.
Additional Questions Answered
Apart from key dynamics, the research report on electronic shelf label market also answers various questions. For instance,
Why Europe is likely to remain a lucrative regional market and which European countries are largely contributing to the demand for electronic shelf label in the region?
Which technology is largely being used in electronic shelf label worldwide?
Are LCDs better than E-Ink or can the latter overwhelm the former in terms of demand?
How can online platforms impact the sales of electronic shelf label?
What are the new advancements carried out by key stakeholders apropos to the technology used in electronic shelf label?
