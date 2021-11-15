Global Aircraft Floor Panels Market To Grow at 7.0%CAGR From 2019-2027 : Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Global Aircraft Floor Panels Market Outlook Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and BeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Floor Panels Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2019-2027. Growing command for narrow body aircraft, mainly in developing countries is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, use of composite material such as aluminium honeycomb requires high preservation resulting into high preservation cost is hampering the market growth. Based on the material, the nomex honeycomb segment is likely to have a huge demand due to broad variety of usage in the aircraft industry together with floor panel. All the major aircraft types together with narrow and extensive body aircraft are deeply relying on this single material. This segment offers massive advantages over competing materials, such as exceptional stiffness and strength, high-quality fire resistance, high-quality thermal stability, and admirable dielectric properties.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Floor Panels Market include Aeropair Ltd., AIM Altitude, Collins Aerospace, Composite Industrie, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Gill Corporation, The NORDAM Group LLC, Triumph Group, Avcorp Industries Inc, EnCore Aerospace Group, Honylite, Safran S.A. and Zodiac Aerospace.
Materials Covered:
• Nomex Honeycomb
• Aluminum Honeycomb
Aircraft Types Covered:
• General Aviation
• Military Aircraft
• Narrow Body Aircraft
• Regional Aircraft
• Very Large Body Aircraft
• Wide Body Aircraft
End Users Covered:
• Aftermarket
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
