New Wedding Singles App Connects Single Guests at Friends’ Weddings
The free app builds excitement for singles who may potentially find their love at a weddingLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happily married Dinara Aprymova was at dinner with her husband, Mark, when inspiration struck: how about an app that connects single guests at their friends’ weddings?
“What better way to find love than at the biggest, most important event your friends are hosting?” asked Aprymova.
Soon, her recently launched free app, Wedding Singles, was born, with an assist from her husband, a senior software engineer, who built the app.
The Wedding Singles app is easy to use. All brides or grooms need to do is create a unique code for their wedding event on the app and share it with their guests on the wedding invitation. Guests who are single create their profiles using the code and view profiles of other singles attending the same wedding. Wedding guests can like one another and if they match, only then will the two people be notified. Guests also get notified when new singles register for the same wedding.
The advantages to the app are many, Aprymova said. It saves time and adds some credibility compared to dating apps. It builds excitement for singles to have even more fun and potentially find their love at a wedding and it feels good if there are mutual likes prior to the wedding.
In addition, she said, her Wedding Singles app helps make ice breaker conversation easier since profiles show names, ages, current location, hometowns, sexual orientation and a user’s favorite music, hobbies, movies, television shows and other interests.
The app helps shy and introverted people find love and approach a stranger, said Aprymova, who works as a picture editor on television shows in Hollywood.
“When you're single and attending a wedding, don't you wish you could save a dance with your crush?” Aprymova asked. “A lot of times singles go to weddings hoping to meet someone, but they end up staying in their comfort zone hanging out with people they already know.” Or, she said, guests won’t approach anyone for fear of it being awkward or not mutual, so they stay at their assigned table. And, of course, guests don’t know which other guests are single.
There aren’t any random people on the app, only singles attending the same wedding.
For more information about the app, which is available for both Android and iOS phones, visit weddingsinglesapp.com. The app is available for download at Apple’s app store and on Google Play.
About Dinara Aprymova
Aprymova was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan. At the age of 17, she traveled 7,000 miles to Knoxville, Tennessee to pursue a degree in journalism. After a two-year stint at a television station, she had a chance to work on the set of an indie feature, “Prison Break.” The making of a movie inspired her to make her own short film where she wore many hats as a writer, director, editor, location manager and craft service manager. She moved to Hollywood to study filmmaking and upon graduation started assisting and editing on television shows such as “The Orville,” created by Seth MacFarlane, “American Vandal,” “Queen of the South,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” “The Chi,” created by Lena Waithe, and “Ordinary Joe.”
Wedding Singles is Aprymova’s passion project, as she cares deeply about helping people find happiness and solving problems.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here