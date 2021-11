New Website Makes Party Planning Easy with Custom Party Boxes Delivered

A Bash in a Box Amy Nell

A Bash in a Box takes the stress out of party planning with popular themes or create a new one

KANSAS CITY, MO., UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosting a party is fun, but it takes a lot of work. A Bash in a Box , which just launched last month, delivers the party directly to homes, taking the headache out of party planning.A Bash in a Box combines the two passions of owner and founder Amy Nell, who has worked in design and marketing for more than 20 years.“I've always been creative and, let's face it, a little extra when throwing a party,” Nell said. “I wanted to create one place online where a busy mom could go and get quality party invitations, ideas and decor that was custom and personalized.”With A Bash in a Box, simply choose the theme for the party, customize the party, and the Bash in a Box team will take care of the rest. The company has several custom-designed themes for birthdays, showers, gender reveals and many other types of parties. If they do not have a specific theme already prepared, the team will design it.Party packs simplify planning by allowing customers to pick a ready-made theme, or party items can be chosen a la carte. Invitations for the party can be customized through the Bash in a Box website. Everything related to the theme is personalized with a name for invitations, envelopes, a Facebook header, t-shirts, Save the Dates, banners and gift bags. Addresses can even be printed on envelopes, or photos can be added to invitations.Party boxes include custom invitations and envelopes; custom tableware such as plates, napkins, forks and cups; a custom banner; a balloon garland; streamers and balloons; and a Facebook event header. Upgrades are available to add a larger balloon garland, centerpieces, decorations, wall hangings, gift bags, yard signs, t-shirts, gift bag fillers and Save the Date postcards.One popular party theme currently is the Night Before Christmas Box. The box includes a personalized Christmas Box from the North Pole, a personalized Christmas book, a story about your child, Christmas flannel pajama bottoms, a printed long sleeve pajama top, fuzzy Christmas socks, a Christmas mug, a hot cocoa bomb and marshmallows, reindeer food and a personalized letter from Santa.Visit the A Bash in a Box blog for tips on throwing the perfect stress-free party or get inspired with free food and game ideas and other tips to make the party the hit of the year.A Bash in a Box donates 10 percent of all sales toward sending Birthday Party Boxes to orphanages in the United States."Life is worth celebrating, and I wanted to create A Bash in a Box to make it easier for people to throw parties without stress," Nell said.For more information, visit abashinabox.com ###