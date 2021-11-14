Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. S. 1031 – To require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 5671 – To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 3665 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and to support the designation of a component of such medical center in honor of Kathleen Bruyere (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. S. 894 – Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. S. 1095 – Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)

