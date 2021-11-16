Winston The Well-dressed Wombat

Submit Release
A new direction for Award-Winning Young Adult Fantasy Author, Jenna Greene

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston the Wombat loves to share what he knows, how to clothe all his friends wherever he goes. Take a fun little journey with Winston to see, all the dressing suggestions he gives out for free.

MORE FROM JENNA GREENE:

Reborn:
Seven times marked. One way out...

From birth, Lexil is counted among the marked, souls who have lived before and must now serve those who are on their first lives. Which means she’s doomed to a life of slavery with its hard labors and brutal punishments. A life she’s learning to endure.

But when the marked child she’s befriended is faced with a fate worse than death, Lexil decides to fight back. No matter the risk, no matter the cost.

Her only hope is to flee to the Wastelands with the one person she trusts, Finn. As he leads them through the deadly lands, she realizes that there are only two classes of people in the dangerous wilds, the hunters and the hunted. And among them, those who carry the knowledge of what it truly means to be a Reborn.

But to get to that truth and escape the barren lands alive, Lexil must face challenges that will test everything she thought she knew--and everything she thought she was…

About Jenna Greene:
Jenna Greene is a teacher and author, whose hobbies include dancing, dragonboating, and napping. Her novel, Reborn, won the 2019 Moonbeam Children’s Book award.

Further information about the book and Jenna can be found at: JENNA GREENE - Jenna Greene

To request additional review copies or an interview with Jenna Greene, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com | 403.464.6925.

We look forward to the coverage!

Mickey Mikkelson
Creative Edge Publicity
+ +1 403-464-6925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

