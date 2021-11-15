Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,071 in the last 365 days.

Salvi Earth to Host Grand Opening “Private Party” for Pop-Up Retail Location

Salvi Earth

Salvi Earth is a sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly and fair-trade company. Handwoven from 100% recycled plastic, each product directly reduces the amount of plastic in the environment.”
— Victor Roquette
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salvi Earth announced today that they will present the grand opening of their pop-up retail location with a private, invitation-only reception. This event will take place on Thursday, November 18, at 6 p.m. at 21 Greenwich Avenue in New York City. Confirmed guests include Daniel Alejandro Erazo Pinto, General Counsel of El Salvador, Catherin Aragon, Vice Counsel of El Salvador, Linda Briceño, two-time Latin Grammy Award Winner, Milena Mayorga, El Salvador Ambassador to the United States, and actress Sissi Fleitas.

The space, donated by Chashama, will embody a sustainable retail concept that blends art with fashion and will showcase a collection of everyday luxury accessories, jewelry and more. In addition, a curated selection of contemporary Latin American artists will exhibit their artwork during the pop-up, commencing with Salvadoran artist Luis Opineda. He will present his work until December 1. The pop-up will be open daily to the public starting November 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Salvi Earth: Founded by Victor Roquette, Salvi Earth is a sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly and fair-trade company. Handwoven from 100% recycled plastic, each product directly reduces the amount of plastic in the environment. Created to promote the vibrant and unique artisan culture of El Salvador, Roquette's mother's country, Salvi Earth aims to improve the communities of its artisans by giving back to the local economies. To date, the brand has employed more than 50 single mothers in El Salvador.

About Chashama: Chashama helps create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate into small businesses, artist workspace, presentation space, and space for free art classes. Chashama believes in the rights of all artists to develop their practice and participate in New York City's arts ecosystem, regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, or immigration status and remains committed to supporting diversity in the arts. To learn more, visit www.chashama.org.

Victor Roquette
Salvi Earth
+1 646-978-0984
hello@salviearth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Salvi Earth to Host Grand Opening “Private Party” for Pop-Up Retail Location

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.