Salvi Earth to Host Grand Opening “Private Party” for Pop-Up Retail Location
Salvi Earth is a sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly and fair-trade company. Handwoven from 100% recycled plastic, each product directly reduces the amount of plastic in the environment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salvi Earth announced today that they will present the grand opening of their pop-up retail location with a private, invitation-only reception. This event will take place on Thursday, November 18, at 6 p.m. at 21 Greenwich Avenue in New York City. Confirmed guests include Daniel Alejandro Erazo Pinto, General Counsel of El Salvador, Catherin Aragon, Vice Counsel of El Salvador, Linda Briceño, two-time Latin Grammy Award Winner, Milena Mayorga, El Salvador Ambassador to the United States, and actress Sissi Fleitas.
— Victor Roquette
The space, donated by Chashama, will embody a sustainable retail concept that blends art with fashion and will showcase a collection of everyday luxury accessories, jewelry and more. In addition, a curated selection of contemporary Latin American artists will exhibit their artwork during the pop-up, commencing with Salvadoran artist Luis Opineda. He will present his work until December 1. The pop-up will be open daily to the public starting November 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
About Salvi Earth: Founded by Victor Roquette, Salvi Earth is a sustainable, ethical, eco-friendly and fair-trade company. Handwoven from 100% recycled plastic, each product directly reduces the amount of plastic in the environment. Created to promote the vibrant and unique artisan culture of El Salvador, Roquette's mother's country, Salvi Earth aims to improve the communities of its artisans by giving back to the local economies. To date, the brand has employed more than 50 single mothers in El Salvador.
About Chashama: Chashama helps create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate into small businesses, artist workspace, presentation space, and space for free art classes. Chashama believes in the rights of all artists to develop their practice and participate in New York City's arts ecosystem, regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, or immigration status and remains committed to supporting diversity in the arts. To learn more, visit www.chashama.org.
Victor Roquette
Salvi Earth
+1 646-978-0984
hello@salviearth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other