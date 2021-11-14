Slideator: A Network for Recording and Sharing Video Presentations

Slideator Slideator Videos Sample Video

Slideator offers slide recording tools and video platform to help educators and professionals record and share their video presentations easily and effectively

QENA, EGYPT, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slideator has been founded with support from the Internet Society, to help educators and business professionals record and share their video presentations easily and effectively, and establish a global library of freely accessible and quality video tutorials. Slideator Recorders help presenters to narrate and annotate PowerPoint slides and synchronize a variety of essential visual media. The recorders automate the process of recording and ensure that presenters only need minimal technical knowledge and spend no additional time creating materials and videos.

Slideator platform is developed with YouTube and uses YouTube Data API to upload, process, and play video tutorials. The platform combines video with scrollable slide thumbnails, allowing the audience to move to the respective video content and control both the progress and length of video tutorials. The video recording tools and the online platform are available for free with unlimited video storage space and video delivery bandwidth.

As organizations around the world respond to COVID-19, Slideator is helping university and school teachers to create and share their classroom video materials with their students. Educators can use Slideator videos to support learning by presenting curriculum materials, illustrating ideas that are less easily explained through traditional media, supporting new types of learning opportunities, and providing enrichment activities for learners in traditional face-to-face settings or through e-learning environments. Slideator has received a considerable regional and international recognition and awards with 33,000+ active users and 28,000+ quality video tutorials.