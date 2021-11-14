Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 400 Block of O Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the 400 block of O Street, Southwest.

At approximately 2:46 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, 25 year-old Kenneth Whitaker, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

