First Gynecologist-Tested Athleisure Brand Brings Healthy Relief to Women Who Sweat
OYA Femtech Apparel introduces patent-pending, health-focused athleisure fashion
Our athleisure apparel is fashionable and high tech, to give women more control over their vaginal health while removing the stigma surrounding feminine care.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OYA Femtech Apparel (WearOYA.com) has introduced the first gynecologist-tested, athlete-approved athleisure with ventilation and moisture-absorbing technology aimed at protecting women’s health. OYA’s Goddess V2 leggings and crop tops are stylish athletic pieces that women can run, train and go about their day in comfortably, without the moisture retention that can breed harmful bacteria.
— Mitchella Gilbert, CEO of OYA
“As an athlete, I was inspired to develop OYA’s line of ventilated athletic clothing after I experienced recurring health issues from living in tight leggings and workout clothes that didn’t breathe,” explains Mitchella Gilbert, CEO of OYA. “Our athleisure apparel is fashionable and high tech, to give women more control over their vaginal health while removing the stigma surrounding feminine care.”
While other leggings trap bacteria and moisture, increasing the risk of health issues such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections and skin ailments, OYA’s Goddess leggings have a provisional patent for their innovative leak absorbent and ventilated design. The leggings include a crotch gusset with a removable, washable and reusable insert that absorbs moisture from light urinary incontinence, menstrual leaks and sweat. The leggings offer three times more fluid absorption than average leggings and are five times more breathable. The matching crop tops also feature ventilation and a super-soft band to help prevent chafing. Manufactured in the USA, all OYA clothing uses sustainable dyes, is hypoallergenic and machine washable.
“Busy, active women want to protect our health, but we don’t have time to add a bunch of preventive measures to our routine. With OYA apparel, all a woman has to do to be proactive about her feminine health is wear our stylish, comfortable femtech whenever she would normally wear athleisure. There are no special instructions, added steps or time-consuming processes involved,” says Gilbert.
The Goddess leggings are cellulite-smoothing, high waisted, have body-shaping contouring panels and the crotch gusset is contoured to be opaque and visually discreet. Each pair also features two side pockets and one inner hip pocket. OYA also has a recycle and refurbish model, enabling customers to send their leggings back to the company at end of life for a discount off their next pair. The Goddess V2 leggings and matching crop tops are available for purchase at www.WearOYA.com in sizes XS-XL. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 26 and 29), all OYA products will be on sale for 15 percent off regular price.
ABOUT OYA
OYA is a femtech company (using technology to address women’s biological needs) based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in the Anderson Venture Accelerator at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, OYA holds a provisional patent and trademark for the first OBGYN-approved brand of leggings.
