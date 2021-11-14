TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Jackson

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a man during an interaction with an officer from the Jackson Police Department.

Saturday evening, members of security at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital encountered a combative individual inside the entrance of the Emergency Room. An officer with the Jackson Police Department, who was in the ER, responded to assist. According to preliminary information, a physical altercation ensued resulting in the Jackson officer firing a shot and striking the man, identified as Marcus Mann (DOB: 10/4/79) of Brownsville. Life-saving measures were immediately performed by officers and medical personnel on-site. Yet, he succumbed to his injuries.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be added to this post.