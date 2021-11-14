The recently launched ESTA prepares for Festive with Bundles

Felicia Gan, CEO ESTA Technology & Ghim Li

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESTA, the latest brand in town to have pocket friendly plant based hand sanitizers that is non-toxic and gentle with a refreshing scent and no harsh chemicals. ESTA Hand Sanitizers have long lasting 24 hours continuous protection with its active ingredient “UltraBactech” and are reliable as this patented technology UltraBactech kills 99.99% viruses, bacteria and germs, with high efficacy validated by international testing agencies. ESTA products are marked as a clean label that is eco-friendly and sustainable.

On top of this the ESTA’s pocket friendly and stylish Hand Sanitizers, make effective and attractive gifts, for those on remote and need something sleek to fit into their bags, packs and pockets, and with refillable cases base on seasonal limited-edition collections. Customers could embrace ESTA Black Friday and Christmas with deals at their e-store https://es-ta.com for their purchase.

Do also look out for Black Friday and Christmas promos and “ESTA Nature Guard Christmas Box”, that also features ESTA’s new product exclusively: ESTA Foaming Hand Soap.

As most gear up for the Festivities ahead, e-shopping has been a staple and with the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and sanitizers are crucial for daily personal protection. Likewise for disinfectants for the house and business spaces to industrial. Having launched the UltraMask and being highly popular after being selected for national distribution, ESTA Technology pocket friendly designs of hand sanitizers are an attraction with Lunar New Year limited edition collection sold out, and therefore the white and black trendy designs are a must buy this Black Friday and for Christmas season for gifts to protect your loved ones. And most certainly, the new ESTA Foaming Hand Soap available during the Black Friday Week.

protection products, such as sanitizers and now soaps and more. ESTA products are reliable and strongly backed by science for its efficacy by international testing agencies.

What is unique is that ESTA Technology has innovated and with the UltraBactech that was launched in May 2021, the scientific technology has provided for ESTA hand sanitizer to be non-toxic and natural, with long lasting continuous protection for 24 hours, and its rapid action is proven to be able to kill 99.99% microbes within seconds of exposure. And if one is cleaning with one application and surface left untouched, ESTA’s UltraBactech lasts up to 90 days on surfaces. It is proven and tested on surfaces like wood, plastic, metals, leather, fabric, and silicon.

What is likeable is the pocket-friendly customizable bottle is available for corporates and businesses looking to have hand sanitizer bottles as gifts with customization allowed to tailor to their needs, they make ideal Festive gifts.

Ms. Felicia Gan, CEO of ESTA Technology and Ghim Li, says, “Sustainability is heart of ESTA’s mission to innovate. This pandemic has made us realise how toxic our world has become and we need to continue to innovate and look towards nature for natural solutions to safeguard our future generations. Our UltraBactech is just an example of how answers can be found in nature and how strong botanicals can be, there isn’t really a need to rely on toxic chemicals to have an effective and efficacious anti-microbial solution, and that is non-toxic, eco-friendly with continuous protection. Having launched UltraMask with the UltraBactech as its fabric coating, the need for hand sanitizers to cleaning liquids such as Disinfectants, and now our newly launched Foaming Hand Soap are community essentials with the Covid-19 pandemic, and we hope to continuously support the protection of our Singapore community with our plant-based products. Let Nature be your Guard”.

Dr. Lim Kaiyang, CSO of ESTA Technology says, “Mother nature always has the answers to our problems, it is just whether we look hard enough. At ES-TA Technology, we are committed to finding and developing a more natural solution to solve some of our most pressing issues. The ES-TA products, including the new launch of ES-TA Foaming Hand Soap, will provide the natural antimicrobial protection and is proven to be able to kill 99.99% microbes within seconds of exposure, as a guard for you and your loved ones against the threats of microbes.”

ESTA Technology