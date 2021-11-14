Increasing E-commerce Sales of Lighters to Drive the Growth of the Global Cigarette Lighters Market during 2021-2027

Cigarette Lighters Market

The global cigarette lighters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % over the next six years.

Product diversity is one of the major trends driving the global cigarette lighters market” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cigarette Lighters Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. With the rising population of smokers across the globe, the demand for cigarette lighters has boosted over the years. Moreover, online sales of cigarette lighters have also witnessed an upward surge which is further expected to drive the growth of the cigarette lighters market.

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global cigarette lighters market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers cigarette lighters market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027. The cigarette lighters report provides market outlook, revenue, sales, market trends, opportunities for growth in the market, strategic decisions by the key market players, and market shares among other details. The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cigarette lighters market.



Regional coverage:

• The Asia-Pacific cigarette lighters market is projected to grow at the high rate owing to Increasing disposable income along with rapid urbanization in the region. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income in the region has made consumers more conscious about the kind of products they use, hence the sale for premium lighters is expected to increase in the region. Geographically, the report has segmented the global market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the market include: Societe BIC S.A., FLAMAGAS S.A., S.T. Dupont S.A., Baide International Enterprise, Shaodong Xinshunlong Lighter Co., Ltd., Alfred Dunhill, Swedish Match Lighters B.V., Zippo Manufacturing Company among others.



Browse complete report with TOC & request sample report : “Global Cigarette Lighters Market Report”

Key questions answered in the report:

• What is the current total market vaue, and projected revenue for the Global Cigarette Lighters Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Cigarette Lighters Market market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Cigarette Lighters performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in cigarette lighters industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Cigarette Lighters Market ?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Cigarette Lighters Market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Global Cigarette Lighters Market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Cigarette Lighters Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers cigarette lighters market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434



About Us

QuantAlign Research is a market research and consulting company that provides high quality research insights, which help our clients in making well-informed decisions.

Our research team has extensive experience in market research and consulting services. Our analysts keep close tabs on market trends to develop strategies for our clients to stay ahead and adapt to changing market conditions.

QuantAlign Research provides syndicated and customized research reports in various industry verticals, which include chemical &material, automotive& transportation, energy & power, information and communication, electrical &electronics, healthcare& biotechnology, and FMCG.



The full portfolio of reports available from QuantAlign can be found at:

“https://quantalignresearch.com/”

Related Reports:

Low Flow Shower Head Market

Traditional Whiteboard Market