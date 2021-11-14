Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Veyond Metaverse, Inc. and Krista Kim Studio, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse (VM), Inc. today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Krista Kim Studio, Inc. for a global collaboration agreement related to the integration of VM's fully immersive haptic technology into Krista Kim's metaverse art creation.
Veyond Metaverse, Inc., a leader of the state-of-the-art human-machine interface and a fully immersive system development for Metaverse, announced the integration of art and entertainment in the fully immersive Metaverse in collaboration with Krista Kim Studios, Ltd.
The intricate connection between the Veyond Metaverse software, a telepresence communication platform, and Krista Kim Studio's metaverse art environment, will produce a stunning array of products and create a new category.
Metaverse art and entertainment are emerging and expected to proliferate as the powerful force of more resource allocation by existing firms and voracious consumption by consumers. This powerful trend for the metaverse experience to mirror the real-world benefits artists and entertainment firms by providing better product quality and faster adoption of this new product category. For companies pressured for growth or enter a new area of growth opportunities, moving from 2-D art, 3-D art, and a fully immersive 4-D art and entertainment help dramatically increase the number of participants, both consumers, and developers. The integration between VM's fully immersive platform and Krista Kim Studio's emerging Metaverse art allows the seamless design and simulation of a new Metaverse art environment.
"It is my pleasure to announce the powerful collaboration of VM's haptic technology with a world-famous Krista Kim Studio production, thus resulting in a start of the art product. VM has accumulated the expertise to maneuver haptic interfaces and is known for integrating immersive technology. This partnership positions both companies for an early lead and a strong growth in this brand-new business category," said Adam Choe, CEO of VM, and Dr. Joon Chung, CTO of VM.
"I am excited to share my metaverse-building vision of enriching immersive art experiences using haptic technology with Veyond Metaverse. The Metaverse is the greatest art renaissance in human history, and we will perform photorealistic, haptic VR experiences and creative marketplace." said Krista Kim, CEO of Krista Kim Studio.
To fully meet and support this rapidly growing business category, Veyond Metaverse, Inc. and Krista Kim Studio, Inc. are currently engaging in a strategic discussion to develop a permanent and sustainable solution. It is expected that both companies will be prepared to announce the exciting new initiative by December 2021.
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning, and training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis. Our proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and collaboration seamlessly, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education, surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery, diagnosis, and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Visit www.veyondmetaverse.com
