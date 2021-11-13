NFTs: Future Business of Art to Bring Together Diverse NFT Ecosystem
NFTs made me look at myself instantly I was like 'Oh, this makes me a corporation, makes my content a stock, this makes my fans investors.' That makes sense to me.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2021, the popularity of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens has grown exponentially, with art collections featuring digital jpegs motivating celebrities and influencers everywhere seeking to make their fortune.
— Lord Sanctus, CEO Connect the Coast Web 3.0 Indie Hip Hop Label
Top-selling digital works such as artist Beeple’s Everydays: the First 5000 Days, Crypto Punks, and Bored Ape Yacht Club are the highest-selling digital artworks ever sold at $69 million, $1 billion, and $542 million, respectively. Despite the millions of dollars that these collections have garnered, diverse artists are learning the potential that NFT's offer for legacy and generational wealth-building.
Enter Black Tech Futures Media’s NFTs: Future Biznss of Art Virtual Summit. The Summit will deconstruct COVID-19’s impact on businesses and collectors in the NFT space. “NFTs made me look at myself instantly. I was like 'Oh, this makes me a corporation, makes my content a stock, this makes my fans investors.' That makes sense to me,” Lord Sanctus, summit speaker and CEO of Web 3.0 Indie Hip Hop label Connect The Coast.
Artists, musicians, early blockchain pioneers, and investors will discuss their experiences with NFTs and developing smart contracts. Topics will include art, fashion, curation, music, the metaverse, building community, fundraising, NFTs for social causes, NFTs for financial contracts, and much more. The Virtual Summit will feature DJs, performers, and live painting during the in-person NFT drop party and afterparty. The summit is a minimum $5 suggested donation and aims to educate and encourage participation.
About the NFT Drop Party
Award-winning Hartford, Connecticut-based Sonic/AI/AR/VR artist Balam Soto will auction his first-ever NFT collection. The collection features 10 light sculptures captured as .mp4 videos and generated randomly every few milliseconds using Balam’s computer encoded artificial intelligence algorithm.
Semilla Café & Studio will sponsor the event and is developed as a quality specialty coffee and tea shop which leverages the local economy, specifically Black and Brown makers, to build a hybrid retail space that reinforces the power of people of color in Hartford.
About the NFTs: Future Biznss of Art Virtual Summit
Currently, NFT sales have skyrocketed to $10.7 billion in Q3 of 2021. The virtual summit encourages discussion about NFTs locally within the Greater Hartford region. Globally, Black Tech Futures Media wants to help creators embrace Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies as a means to sustain, innovate, and scale their businesses.
Artists of color need new access to funding sources because racial, social, and economic inequalities oftentimes make critical funding elusive. COVID-19 hit artists, performers, and musicians especially hard in 2020 as venues were closed and people were out of work. Funding drives innovation and states often use money as an incentive to entice companies to relocate. In 2021, Defi, NFTs, and crowd-funding have opened up the door for BIPOC creators to gain access to new streams of funding like never before. The virtual summit will educate diverse as well as all creators in Connecticut and beyond on how the speakers are navigating the new digital economy, NFTs or smart contracts, and the emerging Metaverse.
About Black Tech Futures Media
What began in 2020 as a discussion about building a media brand between Black Tech Futures Media Founder & Creative Executive Producer, Ira Revels and AdVid Media Founder, Jamil Ahmed quickly evolved into a weekly podcast. For 44 weeks during 2021, Jamil and Ira have interviewed visual artists and performers, musicians, a filmmaker, a health tech startup founder, and many others. The podcast features use cases for non-fungible tokens. The hosts discuss such topics as artist ownership, diversity, and representation in NFTs, music, legacy, building generational wealth, NFT marketplaces, collecting NFTs, cryptocurrency news, the value of audio-only apps such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. Every Wednesday at 8:30 am EST Live on YouTube, the hosts talk to BIPOC Creators, explore the Creator Economy, Defi or deregulated finance, DAO’s or decentralized autonomous organizations, and so much more.
NFTs: Future Biznss of Art Sample Speakers & Performers