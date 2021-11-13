Another BANGA from Dopsy Flow in a Beat
Dopsy Flow Releases Hit Song - MORELAGOS, NIGERIA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airwaves simmer with varying tunes from all Afro music artists in Nigeria, and Dopsy Flow a talented Nigerian Afro Popstar is not sitting this one out. As we know he is signed under the AFRICUNIA RECORD Label, a prestigious musical label set to bring out the best from Nigerian and African music in general. Since his signing earlier this year, Dopsy Flow has already been making lots of moves towards proving his salt in the game, and we are about to find out just how sweet those moves turn out for him.
So to all Afro-pop music lovers out there, stay tuned for the next Banga to hit the airwaves in a few weeks! Did we say weeks? You heard that right! Weeks! Which means it could be this week or next, bottom line? Don’t miss it for Africa.
Here is a little flash in case you are among those who don’t know much about this Afro Pop Star. Dopsy Flow originally known as Atobaru Adedolapo Adam before his music career is a Lagos-born and bred talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer with both local and international collaborations marking his name as part of the future stars of the Nigerian music industry. And with his recent move this year into AFRICUNIA RECORD label as their very first musical artist Dopsy Flow is releasing just in a matter of few weeks his new Single, a love Afro infused Single tagged “MORE.”
A sensational, mind-blowing song that is sure to leave listeners firm on their repeat button should it hit the airwaves any time soon. Well, sit tight, because it's AFRICUNIA RECORDS' plan to make you wait. Dopsy Flow’s More is coming in hot straight from the AFRICUNIA Studios and is bringing with it everything you crave and desire because you deserve MORE.
For More information on how to stream, download, and enjoy this song, quickly look up AFRICUNIA & Dopsy Flow's Social Media pages online, especially the YouTube, hit the subscribe buttons, and stay anticipating. You won’t be disappointed at all, not when More is all we want.
Madeleine Winkler
AFRICUNIA RECORDS
info@africunia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
New music by Dopsy Flow drops soon !!