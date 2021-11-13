Hoyer Participates in Congressional Delegation Visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates

WASHINGTON, DC – This morning, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) wrapped up a visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates as part of a Congressional delegation led by Sen. Ben Cardin (MD). The visit included meetings with leaders from both countries, time spent with American forces stationed in the region, U.S. diplomatic staff, and other engagements relating to America’s ongoing commitment to fostering peace, security, and cooperation in the Middle East. While in Israel, Hoyer met with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and he joined Defense Minister Benny Gantz for a visit to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon to discuss security challenges. In addition to visiting the Shimon Peres Center for Innovation and Peace and sitting down with U.S. Embassy staff in Jerusalem, Hoyer attended a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting with Palestinian university students and held talks with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. Also while in Israel, he attended a reception with the newly appointed ambassadors from nations that signed the Abraham Accords and other Muslim-majority nations that maintain diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. This was Hoyer’s seventeenth visit to Israel as a Member of Congress. In addition to attending the U.S., Israeli, and other pavilions at the World Expo in Dubai, Hoyer’s time in the United Arab Emirates included meetings with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the nation’s Ambassador to the United States, Youssef Al-Otaiba. Also while in the United Arab Emirates, Hoyer visited U.S. diplomatic staff and with U.S. servicemembers stationed at the Al Dhafra Airbase, including personnel from Maryland. “This was a very productive and informative trip,” Leader Hoyer said, “and I want to thank Sen. Cardin for leading our Congressional delegation. I’m proud to help lead the broad, bipartisan coalition in Congress that stands with Israel and works to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Israel is a true and trusted ally, a beacon of democracy, and a partner that shares America’s values and strategic interests. The Abraham Accords were the culmination of a long process of U.S. engagement going back many years to lay the groundwork for Israel and Arab nations like the U.A.E. to normalize relations and promote peace and cooperation in the region. While in the U.A.E., I had the opportunity to visit with American forces and meet with Emirati leaders committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship as we face the common threat from Iran. I also welcomed the opportunity to continue engaging to end the conflicts in Yemen and elsewhere in the region and to advocate for human rights. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress and with the Biden Administration to ensure that America remains engaged with our partners and ensure that Israel has the tools necessary to defend itself while it pursues normalization with other Muslim-majority nations as well.”