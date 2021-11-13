Submit Release
OfficeAccord debuts their employee retention solution

OfficeAccord's Personalized Dashboard

Retaining employees just got easier thanks to a new tool no company should be without

OfficeAccord has been critical to our thousands of employees in making connections and building engagement.”
— Harvard University

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficeAccord, the all-in-one employee experience and retention solution announced the relaunch of their SaaS platform that is already helping SAP, Harvard, and others improve their new hire onboarding, company culture and employee retention strategies.

OfficeAccord uses automation and machine learning to make it easier for organizations to welcome new hires, onboard them to their company culture, connect them to their community, and engage them throughout their employee lifecycle.

Each of the platform’s integrated and customizable tools are designed for purpose to make non-work-related communication more effective and efficient than mass emails and comment threads which plague today’s internal communication.

OfficeAccord is one of the fastest-growing companies in the digital workforce solution space. It is seeing rapid adoption as organizations seek to retain talent in today’s competitive job market.

The company is on a mission to provide the world’s best tool to help organizations retain employees and advance their company culture.

