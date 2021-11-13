UTRAIN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GANON BAKER BASKETBALL
New App secures partnership with basketball training iconCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utrain LLC has announced a global partnership with Ganon Baker Basketball (GBB). Utrain is the one of the fastest rising basketball training apps on the App Store today and provides a safe and secure marketplace for athletes and parents to find trainers anytime, anywhere.
The partnership with Ganon Baker will allow new trainers to complete the Ganon Baker Certification Program and display the globally recognized credential directly on their profile. According to Utrain Co-Founder Joseph Toe, “The global partnership with Ganon Baker Basketball will ensure that athletes and parents looking for trainers on the Utrain Platform have unrivaled assurance that they are working with highly qualified and verified trainers around the globe.”
Furthermore, Utrain will partner with Ganon Baker Basketball to provide an all-in-one business management solution for GBB Certified trainers around the world.
Ganon Baker is widely regarded as the leader in the training industry and has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ray Allen, and countless other NBA stars. Ganon Baker Basketball is one of the largest and most recognized brands in the basketball training industry.
If you are an athlete, coach, trainer, or parent, find Utrain - The Basketball App on the App Store available today.
About Utrain
Utrain is the fastest rising basketball training app on the App Store today. We provide a safe and secure marketplace for athletes and parents to find trainers anytime, anywhere. Likewise, Utrain gives trainers an opportunity to introduce themselves to a comprehensive basketball community of up and coming athletes. This mutually beneficial opportunity provides dedicated athletes a chance to elevate their game to a new level while enabling talented trainers to expand their reach...a Win-Win!
Stay connected in the basketball community with the push notifications timeline. Check out pick up games, find private trainers, group sessions, events, and connect with your friends to see when they are playing. Parents can search for trainers based on location services and book sessions with ease. Trainers and athletes can securely handle session payments powered by Stripe.
About Ganon Baker Basketball
“Since June 2001, I’ve been traveling all over the globe impacting the game of basketball via player training, coaching clinics and coach mentorship. I’ve delivered knowledge filled with energy, passion, and love for basketball and people in 48 US states, 47 countries, 5 continents – while reaching over 10,000 coaches and players a year. I’ve trained players from the Professional level (NBA, WNBA, CBA, Euro League and more), collegiate level (NCAA, NJCAA, U Sports and more), high school and middle school. I have held coaching clinics in front of over 20,000 coaches globally and my Ganon Baker Certification process has been earned by over 2,500 coaches worldwide. My coaching mentorship group has over 1,000 members (and growing) that meet virtually every month to share knowledge as it relates to the game and impacting the generation of tomorrow.”
