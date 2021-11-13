Circle A Home for Horses Announces Accreditation by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

Louisiana bred, 5-year-old, One Tizzy Trick

Former Racehorses Provide Therapy for Disadvantaged Children & Adolescents

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) announced accreditation of 29 organizations, four of which received accreditation for the first time. Circle A Home for Horses, Inc. is proud to announce accreditation by this prestigious organization. TAA is the only accrediting body for Thoroughbred aftercare, with a network of 82 organizations in North America.

Accreditation is an in-depth process to ensure all member organizations meet TAA’s Code of Standards. This includes an application and site inspection that review operations, horse health care and management, education, facility standards and services, and adoption protocols and procedures. Alicia Mahar, Circle A director, and Board members provided detailed financial records, examined and communicated their policies and procedures for everything from volunteer duties to horse rescues and adoption processes, and redesigned the website during the accreditation process.

Accreditation by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance assures all Circle A stakeholders that we maintain the highest standards in aftercare.

About Circle A Home for Horses, Inc.

Based in Virginia Beach, Circle A Home for Horses, Inc., is a registered 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk youth and rescued equines through paired bonding, learning, and fellowship. Founded in September 2014, Circle A has helped over 650 horses and thousands of children and adolescents in the southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina area.

Recent initiatives include work with at-risk youth at the Barry Robinson Center and a day at the farm for children in the Norfolk Police Department’s summer program. In 2021 alone, Circle A rescued 85 horses and facilitated 65 adoptions. Circle A’s horses and supporters are frequent participants in parades and fundraisers throughout the Virginia Beach area.

To learn more about Circle A Home for Horses, Inc., visit https://circleahome4horses.org