Nonprofit For Good Relief Aid Thanksgiving Many Struggle to feed the Themselves

Thanksgiving is the time of year to reflect on all that we are thankful for and the blessings that have come to use this year. It is a time to make a difference one person at a time.”BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit For Good is a charity that is dedicated to increasing the use of solar energy, deep water well technology, energy efficiency, and other sustainable technologies and bringing electricity to thousands of homes in off-grid communities in the Philippines, Haiti & Africa.
— David, NFG Volunteer
Nonprofit For Good partners with "boots on the ground" NGO's like local Lions Club International Clubs to deliver the relief and food to feed the needy & hungry. In the last year, during restrictive times, The NFG volunteers were able to effect delivery and relief to more than 200+ families in the Philippines.
“A simple post on Facebook sparked an unexpected response,” the website states saw an increase once people showed a grassroots effort to help. “What was thought would be a litter of requests from needy families, turned into a litany of people eager to help financially or volunteer sharing our message. From there, the idea grew into reality. "We can make a difference.” said Norman Jones, a retired auto worked turned social media advocate.
With Thanksgiving season upon us all Nonprofit For Good is raising awareness for those less fortunate and asking for your support to provide food and relief to the needy and less fortunate.
Nonprofit For Good works in cooperation with NGO’s, individuals, industry, and government to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. Our primary focus is promoting livable, resilient, sustainable spaces and neighborhoods for the under privileged and needy.
Your support can and will make a difference https://thenfg.org/
