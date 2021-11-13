Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / LSA / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                              

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021, 0026 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemenway Rd. in the Town of Bridport

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

-Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jonas S. Hastings                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2021 at 0026 Hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a single motor vehicle crash on Hemenway Rd. in the Town of Bridport. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered the operator left the scene of the crash. The operator was later identified as Jonas Hastings (26) of Bridport, VT.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Hastings was traveling south bound on Hemenway Rd. in the Town of Bridport when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle subsequently overturned and came to rest on its roof in a ditch located off the south bound portion of the roadway.

Hastings was subsequently located at a residence in the Town of Bridport. While speaking with Hastings, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Hastings was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1, leaving the scene of an accident, and negligent operation.

Hastings was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

