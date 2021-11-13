Gov. Ivey Announces Historic West Alabama Corridor Project

November 13, 2021

Gov. Kay Ivey and several state and local leaders broke ground on a historic West Alabama Corridor Project on Friday, November 12, 2021. In her 2021 state of the state address, Gov. Ivey announced that the state would be providing a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa. The West Alabama Corridor project will provide interstate connectivity to rural counties that currently lack a four-lane to an interstate highway, ultimately creating a four-lane connection between Mobile and Tuscaloosa. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)