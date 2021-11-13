FWC to host Florida State Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is eager to announce they will host the Florida State Fish Art Contest again this year. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes. This program inspires creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.

Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade. State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes including Best of Show. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2022, so start designing today!

“We are committed to increasing youth participation in freshwater and saltwater fishing through this effort,” said Eric Sutton, Executive Director of the FWC. “The State Fish Art program is a unique and creative way to connect to youth anglers and the FWC is proud to be sponsoring the initiative for Florida.”

To enter, students from Florida should submit their entry at Wildlife Forever – Florida Art, consisting of the following: