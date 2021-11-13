Arrest Made in a 2014 Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a 2014 homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 30, 2014, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:33 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 46 year-old Kevin Lamont Robinson, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 36 year-old Charles Jeter, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###