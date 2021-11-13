Submit Release
Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Landscape Analysis RFP

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from consultants interested in providing services to produce a landscape analysis by June 30, 2022, to better understand existing violence prevention efforts across the state and to identify and inform how to best secure and direct resources to communities.

Proposals Due: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., PST.

Download the RFP (Docx)

